GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Increased by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares during the period. GDS makes up approximately 29.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $57,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. 608,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,066. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.