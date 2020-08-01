Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DNB Markets currently has $8.90 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of GNK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 179,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

