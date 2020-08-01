Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.63.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,496,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,826,000 after acquiring an additional 216,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

