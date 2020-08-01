Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.11% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 307.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. 716,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,442. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

