Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of GFED traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit