Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of GFED traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 956. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFED. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

