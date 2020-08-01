HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 10,140 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $1,607,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,617,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,227,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,444,642 shares of company stock worth $90,517,622.

Snap stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 51,528,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,631,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.79.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

