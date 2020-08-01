HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 420 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,719,000 after buying an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,481,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

COP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,721,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

