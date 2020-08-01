HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.88. 5,924,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.