HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded down $56.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,430.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,246,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,794,058. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.22 billion, a PE ratio of 745.19, a PEG ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,259.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $833.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $846.94.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,705,348. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.