HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,120,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,507,398. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

