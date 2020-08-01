HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 153,654 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $151.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.79.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,831. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

