HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 412 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.70. 2,007,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,628. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.73. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

