HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 728 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

CMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 93,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,094. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

