HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 154 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,310,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,986. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $638.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

