Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 799,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,059. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 7.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,795 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.0% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,630,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after purchasing an additional 841,093 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after acquiring an additional 326,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $36,841,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,474,000 after acquiring an additional 578,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

