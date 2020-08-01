Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.