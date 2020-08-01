Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Reduced by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,532. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.16. The stock had a trading volume of 933,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $402.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.94 and its 200-day moving average is $319.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.20.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

