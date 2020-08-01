Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Independent Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Independent Bank worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

INDB traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 135,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,870. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

