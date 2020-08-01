Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce $79.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.84 million and the highest is $84.70 million. Inogen reported sales of $101.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $340.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $353.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $383.61 million, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $403.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 526,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inogen by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $9,293,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inogen by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 391,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,824. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $676.94 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.79. Inogen has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $76.89.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

