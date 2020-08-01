Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.73 Million

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce $79.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.84 million and the highest is $84.70 million. Inogen reported sales of $101.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $340.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $353.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $383.61 million, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $403.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 526,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $27,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inogen by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $9,293,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inogen by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 391,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,824. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $676.94 million, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.79. Inogen has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $76.89.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit