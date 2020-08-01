Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.67.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,515 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,697. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $685.44. The company had a trading volume of 547,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.51 and its 200 day moving average is $554.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

