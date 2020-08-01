Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 7.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $57.56. 1,046,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

