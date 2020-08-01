iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Community Bank N.A.’s 3rd Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,530,986 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91.

