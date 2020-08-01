iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC

Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,315 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.40. 3,657,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40.

