iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $207.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.13 and its 200-day moving average is $177.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

