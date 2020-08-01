iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,966 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,978.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 989,217 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,189,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 706,338 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 49,164,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,412,756. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.