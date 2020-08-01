iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

