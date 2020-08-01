iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 2,479,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

