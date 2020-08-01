Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.11. 414,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $360,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 64.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $666,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

