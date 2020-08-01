KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. DouYu International comprises about 0.3% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,458,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,044,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 505,494 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,020. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. DouYu International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.