KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 9,595 Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Msci comprises about 1.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Msci by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Msci by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.98. 763,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.44. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.44.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,165. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

