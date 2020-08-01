KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 186.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,604 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 12.0% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $23,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,885,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,134,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

