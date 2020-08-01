KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF comprises 1.0% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,193 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,572 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,957,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 899,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,541,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 482,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,850. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $75.72.

