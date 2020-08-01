KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $424.59. 9,657,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

