KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,919 Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Bilibili accounts for approximately 0.8% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bilibili by 1,359.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 413,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 5,784,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,569. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

