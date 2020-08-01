KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,919 Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Bilibili accounts for approximately 0.8% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bilibili by 1,359.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 413,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 5,784,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,569. Bilibili Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit