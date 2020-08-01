Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

NYSE:KGC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20,792,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 42,616,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,931,000 after purchasing an additional 723,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $79,059,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,692,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,629,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after buying an additional 1,021,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after buying an additional 2,747,132 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

