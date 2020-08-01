Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 20,792,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,663,406. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

