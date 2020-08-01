Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.26-2.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.95-13.95 billion.

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.