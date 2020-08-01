Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2021
IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.26-2.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.95-13.95 billion.

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit