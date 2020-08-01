L Brands (NYSE:LB) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on LB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.
NYSE:LB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 5,620,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,089. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 98,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
