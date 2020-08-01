L Brands (NYSE:LB) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NYSE:LB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 5,620,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,089. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 98,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

