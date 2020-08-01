Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.47% of Lamar Advertising worth $31,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $81,928,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $68,798,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $42,582,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 727.2% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 478,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 216,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.73. 626,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

