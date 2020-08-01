Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.60-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.45. Linde also updated its Q3 2020

IntraDay guidance to 1.90-1.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.24.

Linde stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

