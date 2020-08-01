Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.91. 3,928,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $149.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.