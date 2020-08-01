Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.66 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $21.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,038,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,159,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.