Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) will announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.66 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $21.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,038,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,159,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Macy`s (NYSE:M)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit