MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Down 5.2%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.82, 1,367,214 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,100,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

