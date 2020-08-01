Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $28.16 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 2.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $28,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.18. 514,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.35.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

