Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 381,400 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 381,400 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 5.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.48% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $60,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $155,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $131,136,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after purchasing an additional 669,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $27,738,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. 2,042,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.