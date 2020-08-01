Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at SunTrust Banks

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $119.35. 455,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,909. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $3,010,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,685,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $615,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,725,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 669,153 shares of company stock worth $77,389,817. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

