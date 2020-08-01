Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.