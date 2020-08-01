Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80 to $6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 22.70-23.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $733.20.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded up $39.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $935.00. 248,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,751. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $953.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $823.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 144.27%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.