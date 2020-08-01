Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.70 to $23.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.19. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 22.70-23.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $733.20.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $39.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $935.00. 248,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,751. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $953.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $823.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $759.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.27% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.