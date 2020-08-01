MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.35.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

